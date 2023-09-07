FLATBUSH: Levaya of Reb Yossi Taub Z”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the petira of Rabbi Yossi Taub Z”L, a longtime resident of Flatbush.

The Niftar was a noted Talmud Chochom and Baal Mechaber of Dorshei Reshumos. He was an Einikle of Rav Shaul Yedidya Eliezer of Modzitz.

Unfortunately, Reb Yossi was not well the past two years, and was Niftar on Wednesday evening surrounded by his incredible Mishpacha.

He leaves behind children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who are following in his illustrious Derech.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Shaindy Taub; Children: Mrs Chanie Lehman (Passaic), Mrs Kiki Goldfeder (Flatbush), R” Shaulie Taub (Monsey), R’ Azriel Taub (Lakewood); Sisters: Mrs Chavie Weinreb, Mrs Feigi Halberstam.

The Levaya will take place Thursday morning at 11:30 AM at Shomrei Hadas 3803 14 Avenue. Kevurah will be on Har Hazeisim.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

