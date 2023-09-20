Ukraine’s Zelensky Meets With Netanyahu: “I Expect A Lot From Israel”





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

It was Zelensky’s first meeting with an Israeli prime minister since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the start of the meeting between the two leaders, Zelenskyy said, “I expect a lot from Israel, but there are no problems in our relationship.”

According to a Reshet Bet report on Wednesday morning, during the meeting, Zelensky urged Netanyahu to increase Israeli aid to Ukraine and provide it with military equipment. Netanyahu replied that there are “systemic difficulties” in doing so given the delicate relations with Russia. Finally, it was agreed that Israel would increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

After the meeting ended, the Israeli and Ukrainian delegations left the room, and Zelesnky, Netanyahu, and Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan held a private meeting.

The Prime Minister’s Office later issued a statement saying, “Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met today during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting was friendly.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu made it clear that Israel will continue to help Ukraine with humanitarian issues, including dealing with landmines.”

