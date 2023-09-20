Zelensky To Trump: Put Up Or Shut Up On Claims You Can End Russia-Ukraine War





Republican presidential nomination frontrunner Donald Trump has long claimed that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in a single day. Now, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is telling him to put up or shut up.

In an interview with CNN on Tuesday, Zelensky was asked about Trump’s claims that he would be able to mediate a deal between the warring countries.

“The former president, former President Trump, he told NBC News on Sunday that he would get — if he were elected president again — he would get you and Putin together and make what he called a fair deal,” host Wolf Blitzer said to the Ukrainian leader. “He said something could have been negotiated with Crimea and other parts of the country. What’s your reaction to what he’s saying, that he would bring you and Putin together and work out a deal, a fair deal?”

“First of all, I don’t see any details in this,” replied Zelensky. “Of course we have another year before the elections. If he’s got some smart ideas, he could share it with us, of course. We need a strong position, obviously.”

“He can publicly share his idea now. Not waste time. Not to lose people,” Zelensky continued. “Yes, and say that ‘my formula is to stop the war and stop all this tragedy and stop Russian aggression,’ and he say how he see it. How to [inaudible] Russian from our land. Otherwise, he is not, I mean, presenting a global idea of peace. So the idea is how to take the part of our territory and to give Putin? That is not the peace formula.”

“So you’re not ready to negotiate a territorial compromise with Putin?” Blitzer queried.

“We’re not ready,” Zelensky responded. “But the question is to Trump, or maybe it’s not his idea or somebody, what United States really ready to give to Putin from your territories?”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)