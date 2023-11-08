IDF Finds And Destroys 130 Hamas Tunnels, Overruns Terrorist Training Camp In Gaza [VIDEO]





In a recent ground operations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully located and neutralized approximately 130 tunnel shafts in the Gaza Strip, dealing a substantial blow to Hamas’s underground infrastructure.

The IDF reports that the Combat Engineering Forces have been at the forefront of this effort, ensuring safe passage for troops by removing obstructions and targeting Hamas’s military capabilities, including tunnel networks and rocket launching sites. The 460th Brigade, accompanied by engineering units, discovered several tunnel openings situated near a facility equipped with car batteries, believed to be connected to the tunnels’ ventilation systems.

In a separate but coordinated operation, the Nachal Infantry Brigade took control of a Hamas training facility in the northern sector of Gaza. The IDF disclosed that the site was being used as a preparation area by Hamas, with food and weapons arranged for potential offensive actions. Multiple tunnel entrances were also uncovered within the confines of the camp.

The IDF confirmed that all discovered tunnels have been systematically destroyed, cutting off what has been described as critical infrastructure for Hamas operations in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)