Chaveirim Of BP Celebrate New Emergency Vehicle [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]





Last night, Chaverim of Boro Park celebrated the unveiling of a new, fully equipped response vehicle generously donated by several local companies.

In addition to this exciting news, they shared their plans for constructing a state-of-the-art headquarters. During the event, they unveiled the blueprints for this future headquarters, which will be located at 1125 48th Street, the same building where the ribbon-cutting ceremony took place.

The event was graced by the presence of notable figures including Councilman Kalman Yeger, Community Board District Manager Barry Spitzer, longstanding Community Askan Berish Freilich, Shlomie Rieger from Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein’s Office, Community Affairs Lieutenant Yitzy Jablonsky, officers from NYPD’s 66th Precinct Community Affairs, and the newly elected Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Saul Stein.