Nikki Haley CRUSHES Joe Biden By 17 Points In Latest 2024 Poll





Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has been surging in the polls recently, and a new poll from the Wall Street Journal suggests she is by far the best Republican candidate to take on Joe Bide in 2024.

The poll, released on Saturday, unveils a striking scenario: If Nikki Haley were to secure the Republican nomination and face off against President Joe Biden in a one-on-one contest, she would beat him by 17 percentage points, 51-34. Such a margin, should it hold in reality, would mark the most significant winning general margin in a presidential election since 1984 when former President Ronald Reagan secured victory over Walter Mondale by 18 points.

However, the path to this hypothetical matchup is filled with challenges for Nikki Haley. She faces stiff competition from former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, with the latest polls indicating that she trails by 40 points or more.

While the poll positions Nikki Haley as a formidable contender against President Biden, it also highlights Donald Trump’s enduring appeal within the Republican base. In a head-to-head match against Biden, the survey places Trump ahead by 4 points, 47-43.

The poll finds that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be in a dead heat between himself and Biden, with both candidates tied at 45-45.

The survey also found that Biden’s approval rating has reached an all-time low, standing at just 37 percent, while 61 percent of respondents hold an unfavorable view of the president.

