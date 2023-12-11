AUSTRIA: 16-Year-Old Arrested In Planning Assault On Vienna Synagogue





Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced on Monday that a 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of plotting an assault on a synagogue in Vienna. The teenager was apprehended last Thursday.

According to Karner, the youth revealed plans in online discussions to acquire a weapon for an attack on a synagogue in Vienna, whose specific location was not disclosed. The Austrian news agency APA reported that he had secured the financial resources needed for the attack.

The identity of the suspect, who resides near Steyr in northern Austria, has not been released by officials. Following a search of his residence, various electronic devices were confiscated by authorities.

APA also reported the discovery of images and video content at the teenager’s home, which contained instructions for crafting bombs, as well as information about weapons and ammunition.

