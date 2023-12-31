UNFATHOMABLE FOOTAGE: New Video Shows Hamas Terrorists Roaming Freely In Israel On Oct. 7





Israel Channel 12 news aired previously unseen footage from the Hamas attack on October 7, showcasing the extent of the terror group’s infiltration into southern Israel.

The footage, which was captured by Hamas members, depicted terrorists moving freely for several hours in the region, including incursions into Kibbutz Sufa and other nearby communities.

The video material was obtained by Israeli authorities from the body cameras of the gunmen. This footage provides a rare and direct insight into the actions and movements of the Hamas members during their incursion into Israeli territory.

