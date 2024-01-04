MAILBAG: Flatbush Hatzolah Brought A Teddy Bear To My Medical Emergency





Riding in an ambulance with your kid isn’t the kind of thrill you’d normally tweet or post about.

But that’s where we found ourselves the other night — an impromptu ER visit with my 7-year-old, thanks to a surprise illness more disruptive than a fire alarm during a nap.

I have to hand it to the local Hatzolah Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

They showed up faster than it takes for my Wi-Fi to connect, striking a fine balance between serious medical professionals and empathetic humans.

Here’s where it gets interesting: it wasn’t their loud sirens or their flashy medical equipment that caught my attention.

It was the teddy bears.

Picture this: You’re a terrified 7-year-old wearing colorful Cocomelon pajamas, laying inside a big ambulance. All thanks to some rogue germs that are making you feel sick, scared, and to use more accurate medical terminology, very ‘icky’.

Suddenly, the Hatzolah crew pulls out a tiny teddy bear. A timely gift for the tiny patient. These bears, sporting cutesy ambulance shirts, are like plush peacekeepers in the chaos.

Talk about sheer brilliance.

That bear was just what the doctor ordered to settle my anxious son. He embraced it, talked to it, and it offered him a much-needed distraction from the grim reality of an ER-bound night.

The real takeaway?

Doing your job is expected, but adding a sprinkle of unexpected kindness? That’s remarkable.

It’s that extra mile that says, “We really care,” which makes all the difference.

I had already mentally written a check to Hatzolah for their speedy response. But when that cute teddy bear appeared, it was like the most adorable fundraising strategy ever.

That donation? Just doubled.

So, hats off to the dedicated volunteers of Hatzolah, including a loyal friend and legendary volunteer named Mendy, who joined us on our emergency journey, for always being there when needed.

And a special thank you for the foresight to equip your ambulances with not just oxygen tanks and sterile bandages, but fuzzy teddy bears too.

Via Abraham Bree on LinkedIn