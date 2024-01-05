TRAGEDY IN TOSH: Chasidic Couple Killed In Tragic Friday Morning Fire





Tragedy struck Kiryas Tosh near Montreal on Friday, when an elderly couple was tragically killed in a devastating fire at their home.

The fire was sparked in a multifamily home around 8:20 am Friday. The fire department and other agencies, including Hatzolah and Shomrim/Chaveirim, successfully evacuated the families in the various homes in the area. However, they were unable to gain entry into one of the residences, with the occupants unresponsive.

Emergency personnel were able to break into the apartment several minutes later, pulling out two victims, who had suffered severe smoke inhalation.

Hatzolah immediately provided aid to the stricken victims, but despite their valiant efforts, the pair were tragically pronounced deceased r”l at around 10 AM.

The victims were identified as R’ Dovid Teichner z”l, 93, and his wife a”h, 46 years old.

