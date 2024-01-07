New Toll Hikes Take Effect At Port Authority Crossings Connecting New York And New Jersey





Effective Sunday, travelers using The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings will encounter an increase in toll rates, a move aimed at boosting revenue for the new year.

E-ZPass users will be subject to a 4.3% increase during peak hours, which include weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as weekends from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new peak hour rate will be $15.38, up from $14.75. For off-peak travel, the rate will rise by 4.9% to $13.38, compared to the current $12.75.

Drivers without a New York or New Jersey-issued E-ZPass will face even steeper fees, paying $17.63, a 3.7% increase from the existing $17 toll. Notably, no cash payments are accepted at any of the Port Authority crossings.

The Port Authority explained in a December press release that the new rates are aligned with inflation, referencing the consumer price index increase of 3.7 percent from September 2022 to September 2023.

This toll adjustment affects bridges and tunnels linking New York City and New Jersey, specifically the Lincoln and Holland tunnels, the George Washington, Bayonne, and Goethals bridges, and the Outerbridge Crossing. These tolls are applied only when vehicles enter New York City, not on the return to New Jersey.

This hike precedes the controversial congestion pricing plan, set to commence in March. Under this plan, drivers will incur an additional $15 toll upon exiting the Holland or Lincoln tunnels and entering Manhattan’s central business district south of 60th Street. Approved by the Metropolitan Transit Authority board in December, the plan faces legal challenges from New Jersey and opposition from Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella and the city teacher’s union.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)