Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Dexter Scott King, Younger Son Of Martin Luther King Jr., Dies At 62


Dexter Scott King, the younger son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, died Monday after battling prostate cancer.

The King Center in Atlanta, which Dexter King served as chairman, said the 62-year-old son of the civil rights icon died at his home in Malibu, California. His wife, Leah Weber King, said in a statement that he died “peacefully in his sleep.”

The third of the Kings’ four children, Dexter King was named for the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Alabama, where his father first served as a pastor. He was just 7 years old when his father was assassinated in 1968.

As an adult, Dexter King became an attorney and focused on shepherding his father’s legacy and protecting the King family’s intellectual property. In addition to serving as chairman of the King Center, he was also president of the King estate.

Coretta Scott King died in 2006, followed by the Kings’ oldest child Yolanda King in 2007.

“Words cannot express the heart break I feel from losing another sibling,” the Rev. Bernice A. King, Dexter King’s youngest sibling, said in a statement.

His older brother, Martin Luther King III, said: “The sudden shock is devastating. It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. We ask for your prayers at this time for the entire King family“.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Heavy Battles Underway In Khan Younis As IDF Launches Major New Offensive

HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza; Ground-Op Death Toll Rises To 198

MAKING AMENDS: Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz Death Camp With Ben Shapiro

Hostages’ Relatives Burst Into Knesset Meeting: “You Won’t Sit Here While They’re Dying There!”

GROW UP: Sara Netanyahu Wants Top Government Spokesman Tossed Because He Wasn’t Nice To Bibi

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network