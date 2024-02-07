Renowned Election Forecaster Says Biden On His Way To Defeating Trump

According to Allan Lichtman, an election forecaster renowned for his accuracy in identifying the presidential election winner since 1984, the “Keys to the White House” currently tip in favor of President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup against former President Donald Trump. Lichtman’s predictive model, which incorporates 13 true or false questions, offers insights into the potential outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

Biden currently holds five of these “keys,” while Trump has secured three, Lichtman told MarketWatch. However, with five keys remaining undecided, there is still ample opportunity for either candidate to gain ground before November.

Among the factors considered are party mandate, incumbency, economic indicators, policy changes, and charisma. Biden’s incumbency automatically grants him a point, as does his lack of significant third-party competition. Additionally, his administration’s economic growth and policy initiatives contribute to his key count.

On the other hand, Trump benefits from his party’s majority in the House of Representatives and is given a key for charisma. Lichtman suggests Trump could gain another point if Biden fails to achieve a major success in foreign or military affairs.

Lichtman’s track record includes accurately predicting Trump’s victory in 2016 and Biden’s win in 2020.

