Wall Street Journal: Hamas Wants To Remain In Power To Repeat Oct. 7th

An article by the Wall Street Journal‘s Editorial Board published on Tuesday slams the Biden administration for pressuring Israel to reach a ceasefire/hostage deal with Hamas.

The article states: President Biden called Hamas’s reply “a little over the top,” perhaps forgetting that he’s dealing with jihadists, not Republicans. He called Hamas “the opposition” before he was corrected. Qatar tried to spin Hamas’s answer as a “positive response,” but it’s a repetition of the standard pattern in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations: Following Palestinian terror, the U.S. pressures Israel into risky concessions, only for the Palestinians to turn down the offer at their own people’s expense.

Hamas says it wants a “comprehensive and complete cease-fire,” but it certainly doesn’t want peace. If there’s one point on which Hamas has been consistent, it is that it will repeat its Oct. 7 massacre “again and again,” as Politburo member Ghazi Hamad said on Oct. 24.

The article then quotes senior Hamas official Ali Baraka, who after the massacre said on Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV in Lebanon: “We can repeat Oct. 7 many times, because once you storm, they collapse. This is how it works with Israel…They stormed [Southern Israel] and tomorrow, they will storm the Galilee. They will storm in from wherever they can.”

That’s what makes the Americans blocking traffic with “Cease-Fire Now” signs today’s example of people who in the time of the Soviet Union were known as useful idiots. Israel’s best reply is to push forward on the ground,” the article concludes.

