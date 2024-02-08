FATPHOBIC: Airline Asks Passengers To Weigh In Before Plopping On Their Flight

Finnish airline Finnair has started weighing passengers along with their carry-on luggage before takeoff. The initiative, which began on Monday, is entirely voluntary and anonymous, and aims to gather accurate data for optimizing aircraft balance calculations.

According to a press release by Finnair, the “weighment area” for this new program will be strategically located around departure gates at Helsinki Airport. This effort is part of the airline’s commitment to ensuring the safe operation of its flights through precise average weight calculations.

We use the weighing data for the average calculations required for the safe operation of flights, and the collected data is not linked in any way to the customer’s personal data,” said Satu Munnukka, Finnair’s Head of Ground Processes. She further explained that the process includes recording the total weight of the customer and carry-on baggage, alongside the customer’s age, gender, and travel class, without collecting any identifiable information.

Since the program’s launch, around 600 passengers have volunteered to be weighed, demonstrating a positive customer response to participating in this data collection initiative.

The airline added that this data collection is crucial for adhering to safety regulations, as each aircraft has a maximum weight limit that includes passengers, luggage, fuel, and other essentials. This limit ensures the aircraft’s safe takeoff. Finnair has relied on average weights based on its measurements since 2018, but regulatory requirements necessitate an update every five years.

Finnair’s approach to updating this data could include using its measurements with the Civil Aviation Authority’s approval or adopting standard weights defined by the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA). The collected data will be submitted to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency between July and September 2024, contributing to aircraft balance and loading calculations for the years 2025–2030.

