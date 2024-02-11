Toronto Community Dedicates Sefer Torah In Memory Of Paley Brothers Killed In Terror Attack HY”D

This past week, the Toronto Community dedicated a Sefer Torah to the Paley Family of Ramot on the first yarzheit of their beloved children, Asher Menachem z”l and Yaakov Yisrael z”l, who were killed in a terror attack last February at a bus stop in Ramot on their way to a family simcha. Asher was seven years old and Yaakov was five years old.

The Sefer Torah, funded through the generosity of the Toronto Community, was organized by Rav Zev Spitz.

Roshei Yeshiva, Rabbanim and thousands of people participated in the writing of the letters and in the procession from the Talmud Torah where Asher and Yaakov learned to the Beis Medrash where the Torah will reside. A Seudas Mitzvah for hundreds of people followed at Pninat HaSapir.

The parents of the boys, Reb Avraham Noach and Devorah Paley, have inspired thousands of people over the past year with their Emunah and Simchas HaChaim.

Participating in the event, amongst others: HaGaon Rav Azriel Auerbach, Rav Asher Weiss, Mirrer Mashgiach Rav Binyamin Finkel and Chief Rabbi Dovid Lau.