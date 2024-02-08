Rudy Giuliani Accuses Donald Trump Of Not Paying $2 Million Owed To Him

In testimony before a federal bankruptcy court in Manhattan, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed that the Trump presidential campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) owe him approximately $2 million. Giuliani’s assertion comes in the wake of his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, an endeavor he described as a spurious legal battle.

In the testimony, Giuliani opened up about his financial difficulties for the first time since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy nearly two months ago, following a $148 million defamation judgment related to his false statements about the election.

“I wouldn’t be bankrupt, up until that,” Giuliani said, referring to the financial impact of the defamation judgment.

Despite his financial woes, Giuliani has not held Trump directly accountable for the alleged unpaid legal fees. He recounted how, in November 2020, Trump requested him to lead the campaign’s legal team in efforts to contest election results in various states, following claims of electoral fraud.

“He asked me to lead that effort,” Giuliani testified, noting that while his expenses were reimbursed, he did not receive a salary for his legal services. According to Giuliani, the Trump campaign agreed to cover his legal work and expenses, but ultimately, only partial expenses were paid without covering any legal fees.

Giuliani’s legal battles have also resulted in significant damages awarded against him. A jury found him liable for defaming election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss by falsely accusing them of election fraud, resulting in a combined judgment of over $119 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The bankruptcy court hearing, which lasted three hours, delved into Giuliani’s financial state, examining his assets, income, and liabilities. Among his disclosed debts were nearly $40,000 in golf club membership fees, including dues owed to Trump International Golf Club.

Emerging from the court, Giuliani told reporters, “I have nothing to hide.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)