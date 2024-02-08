7 Illegals Indicted Over Brutal Beatdown Of NYPD Officers In Times Square

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced on Thursday that seven individuals have been indicted in relation to the violent attack on two NYPD officers, which was captured on video in Times Square. Yohenry Brito, distinguishable in the footage by his yellow jacket as he grappled with the officers, had already faced indictment and remains in custody on charges including assault, obstruction, and evidence tampering.

Darwin Andres Gomez-Izquiel, Wilson Juarez, Kelvin Arocha, and Yorman Reveron, apprehended last week, are the latest to be indicted, facing charges of assault and obstructing governmental administration. The identities of two additional indicted individuals will be disclosed at their arraignment.

Authorities, seeking further suspects, released photos on Wednesday of two men linked to the January 27 incident. One is described wearing a red hoodie and white hat, standing 5’9″, and the other in a black puffer jacket and red hat, around 5’7″ tall.

“The assault on our police officers in Times Square outraged and sickened me. We have absolutely no tolerance for this despicable behavior,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said at a press conference. “Our joint investigation with the NYPD helped us determine the alleged roles of new individuals involved, including some who are charged with having committed the most violent conduct and have not yet been apprehended.”

The Police Benevolent Association’s President, Patrick Hendry, noted that the indictments only hold significance if the accused appear in a Manhattan courtroom – and with Bragg as DA, there’s no guarantee that will happen.

