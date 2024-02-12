Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Investigation Underway After Boeing 737 Runs Off The End Of Runway In Dallas


Federal safety officials said Monday they are investigating an incident in which an American Airlines jet had a braking problem and ran off the end of the runway after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane went into a safety area beyond the end of the runway on Saturday night.

Passengers and crew were bused to the terminal.

American Airlines said the Boeing 737-800 “experienced a braking issue on landing.” The airline said there were no injuries among the 99 passengers and six crew members on board the flight from Reagan Washington National Airport just outside Washington, D.C.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. American said it was cooperating with investigators.

The plane was manufactured in 2009 and is an earlier version of the 737 than the Max family of planes.

(AP)



