Former Trump Chief Of Staff: Donald Told Me Hitler “Did Some Good Things,” Had More Loyal Generals Than Him

New reporting from CNN’s Jim Sciutto has revealed jaw-dropping praise for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler from former President Donald Trump. Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly shared conversations he had with Trump about Hitler, which were sparked by Trump’s meeting with Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban.

“He said, ‘Well, but Hitler did some good things.’ I said, ‘Well, what?’ And he said, ‘Well, [Hitler] rebuilt the economy.’ But what did he do with that rebuilt economy? He turned it against his own people and against the world. And I said, ‘Sir, you can never say anything good about the guy. Nothing,’” Kelly told Sciutto. “I mean, Mussolini was a great guy in comparison.”

“It’s pretty hard to believe he missed the Holocaust, though, and pretty hard to understand how he missed the 400,000 American GIs that were killed in the European theater,” Kelly continued. “But I think it’s more, again, the tough guy thing.”

Kelly revealed that Trump’s admiration for Hitler went beyond economic policies, also expressing admiration for Hitler’s hold on senior Nazi officers. Trump lamented that he himself did not have the same level of loyalty from his staff, and truly believed that generals would do anything he wanted.

“He would ask about the loyalty issues and about how, when I pointed out to him the German generals as a group were not loyal to him, and in fact tried to assassinate him a few times, and he didn’t know that,” Kelly recalled. “He truly believed, when he brought us generals in, that we would be loyal — that we would do anything he wanted us to do.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)