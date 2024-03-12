Explore Rare Judaica Manuscripts & Books: Atikim’s Unveiling of Historical Treasures on March 17!

Rare Judaica manuscripts & books come to life at Atikim’s upcoming auction on March 17th. Journey into the depths of Jewish heritage as we reveal three extraordinary treasures, each with its own captivating story waiting to be discovered.

Exceptional Early Hebrew Manuscript (Germany, 1717):

Journey back to 1717 Germany with an exquisite early Hebrew manuscript on parchment, meticulously illuminated with vivid miniatures. Crafted in the Bohemian-Moravian School style, this manuscript intertwines Shabbat rituals with stunning illustrations, offering a glimpse into the lives of Germany’s Jewish elite. With 89 pages of captivating artistry and historical significance, this manuscript is a true gem for collectors.

A Letter of Blessings from Rebbe Reb Zvi Hirsh HaCohen of Rimanov:

Experience the heartfelt blessings of Rebbe Reb Zvi Hirsh HaCohen of Rimanov in a sacred letter preserved through generations. Bearing the revered signature “Ohev Kol Yisroel Be’emes,” this letter exudes compassion and divine protection. Passed down through tumultuous times, including World War II, its presence brought solace and survival to its custodian. With only a handful of letters from Rebbe Zvi Hirsh in existence, this rare artifact is a testament to faith and resilience.

Incredible and Sacred Tehillim of the Holy Rebbe of Ribnitz:

Discover the unparalleled beauty of the Tehillim of the Holy Rebbe of Ribnitz, adorned with his handwritten blessings and signature. this Tehillim holds the power of healing, success, and salvation. With its rarity highlighted by the Rebbe’s infrequent writings, this treasure encapsulates the spiritual essence of Jewish tradition.

Atikim’s Auction 7 catalog showcases 140 special items, including rare Judaica manuscripts & books, offering just a glimpse of the remarkable collection awaiting you.

Don’t wait until the last minute to secure your treasure. Start bidding now and join us for this exclusive opportunity to own a piece of history. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a passionate enthusiast, immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Jewish heritage with these extraordinary artifacts. Mark your calendars for March 17th and embark on a journey through time with Atikim.