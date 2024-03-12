MUST WATCH: Highlights From Special Council Hearing On Biden Mishandling Of Classified Docs

Former Special Counsel Robert Hur testified in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on his findings following months of investigating President Biden’s mishandling of classified records.

SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: “The evidence – and the president himself – put his memory squarely at issue.”

LIBERAL MELTDOWN: Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen freaks out: “Biden is a competent, good president!”

Special counsel Robert Hur believes Joe Biden lied to him.

Q: Did the Biden White House attempt to have your report changed before it was publicly released?

SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: Yes.

SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR: We did NOT exonerate Biden

Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson — who once famously suggested Guam might “tip over and capsize” — gets schooled by Special Counsel Hur

Special Counsel Robert Hur admits Biden was, in fact, LYING when he insisted he did not share classified information with his ghostwriter

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, delusional liar and conspiracy theorist, says Biden’s classified documents scandal is actually about aid for Ukraine

Special Counsel Hur says Biden’s ghostwriter attempted to destroy evidence soon after the special counsel was appointed to investigate the classified documents scandal

