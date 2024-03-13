MAILBAG: The Dangerous And Selfish Self-Promotion Of Inna Vernikov Must Stop

As many people are well aware, an event scheduled to take place in Flatbush on Tuesday was canceled over a planned protest by pro-Palestinian activists outside the venue, which is a shul.

As someone who was involved in the event and its ultimate cancellation, I have some information that others may not be privy to. Allow me to fill readers in: The event was canceled after the NYPD obtained intelligence that the protest against the event would likely include violent instigators – not simply a handful of individuals carrying banners and chanting some slogans. The possibility of it turning into a violent affair was very real. There are (literally) hundreds upon hundreds of children being dropped off buses returning from Yeshiva at this very time.

As such, askanim went to Rabbanim and Poskim and asked them what the right thing to do was. They determined that if the protest could result in someone getting hurt, the event should be canceled, and so it was.

Hundreds of residents in the area of Avenue N and 27th Street breathed a sigh of relief. We are in golus and living in precarious times, and this event would not have helped. That was plain to see, and almost everyone was happy it was not going to take place.

But not everyone was okay with the cancellation. Specifically, Councilwoman Inna Vernikov has gone on a tear since the event’s cancellation, attacking and diminishing the opinion of anyone who dared to take steps to keep people safe.

A difference of opinion is fine, but her latest statement shows how off her rocker she is, and how her claims of being a staunch defender of Jews is nothing more than self-promotion masquerading as pro-Jewish policies.

In her statement, Vernikov wrote that “the community and rabbis were misled about the scope of security risks by self-appointed, unelected ‘leaders’ who like to think of themselves as representatives of Jewish communities. With misinformation and half-truths, they chose to shed responsibility by masquerading behind the ‘Das Torah’ decision.”

As someone who is not an askan myself, I am utterly appalled at this statement alone. I am aware of what happened and it is nothing like Vernikov describes – and she knows it good and well. She is not referring to random nobody’s, but to askanim who have been helping the Jewish community in Flatbush for longer than she has been a US citizen, and rabbanim/poskim who have been guiding them for decades!

She went on: “To my knowledge, at no point, was any elected official consulted by these ‘Askanim,’ who want to run the community on their own terms, so they can remain relevant and continue engaging in useless photo ops.”

Okay, let’s talk about this. Again, she’s talking about people who have been more involved in their own communities than she ever was or will be. But she wants to talk about photo ops? Does she realize the ironic fact that the askanim turned down a photo-op here by canceling the event and that she’s the one complaining that she didn’t get a chance at another one for herself? You know, like the one where she was arrested and charged for illegally flashing a gun as she did some grandstanding at a protest? Of course, when she turned the gun over to police (many hours later), it didn’t work anymore. But let’s not make believe the gun was broken at the time – she probably disassembled it after the fact to avoid getting tossed in jail. Maybe she’s not the best person to complain about photo-ops.

Inna, while you were still living in Russia and being a Putin loyalist, these “askanim” were working for the Jewish community in Flatbush. They have sacrificed so much in their lives to allow us to thrive. Who in the world do you think you are? Do you live on N and 27, where the protest was going to take place? No, you don’t. Do you have kids who were scheduled to come off their buses from school at the time the protest was going to take place? No, you don’t. In fact, Avenue N and E. 27 Street IS NOT EVEN IN YOUR DISTRICT!

You complain about askanim running the Flatbush kehilla “on their own terms,” but look at you – moaning like the narcissistic jerk you are when we don’t run our community on your terms. You complain about Rabbanim, the true leaders of our community. How dare you? If you had an ounce of understanding about how we make decisions, you’d shut your mouth and go away, as you should.

As for the Flatbush community, know this: a vote for Inna Vernikov is a vote to have a nutjob like Ben Gvir on the New York City Council. We are in golus and we want to be safe; having an elected official who does nothing but attack our actual leaders for not playing by her deranged rules, does us no good.

Yaakov S – Flatbush

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)