Fire Causes Damage At Satmar Matzah Bakery In Williamsburg


An fire caused damage to the Satmar Williamsburg Matzah Bakery on Sunday afternoon.

The FDNY responded to the scene just after noon after receiving reports of fire at the premises located at 427 Broadway near Hooper Street.

The fire was contained, but the FDNY was tearing walls and ceilings searching for additional fire, causing damage to the operations of the bakery.

The bakery belongs to the Satmar Williamsburg Kehilla (Rav Zalman Leib Shlita), and produces Matzah for thousands upon thousands of families. It is known as the “Congregation Yetav Lev Satmar Matzoh Bakery”.

The same bakery had a fire in 2017, as was reported at the time by YWN.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



