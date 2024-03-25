Border Patrol Chief Warns That Terrorists Could Be Infiltrating US Through Southern Border

“Some migrants coming across the southern border may pose a serious ‘national security threat,'” warned Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Owens explained that smugglers control the flow of illegal migrants and that it is difficult to prevent them from entering the country along the 1,900-mile border with Mexico. “We try and get out in front of it and deny them the ability to use these areas,” he said. “But at the end of the day, there’s over 1,900 miles of border with Mexico.”

Under the Biden administration, the U.S. has seen an onslaught of illegal migrants, with many Democrats calling them asylum seekers. However, Owens expressed concerns that some individuals may exploit this label to carry out terrorist acts. “That number is a large number,” he said, referring to the nearly million and a half migrant encounters in fiscal year 2024. “But what’s keeping me up at night is the 140,000 known got aways; it’s not part of” the official count. “And that’s just what we know.”

Owens emphasized that this situation poses a significant national security threat, as the U.S. does not know who is entering the country or their intentions. “That is a national security threat. Border security is a big piece of national security. And if we don’t know who is coming into our country and we don’t know what their intent is, that is a threat. They’re exploiting a vulnerability that’s on our border right now.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)