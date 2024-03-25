NYPD Officer Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop In Far Rockaway

A uniformed NYPD officer has died after being shot in Queens on Monday evening.

“We lost one of our sons today,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

Police say that at around 5:48 p.m., two officers were conducting a vehicle stop on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect displayed a firearm and pointed it towards the officers. Shots were fired, and one of the officers was struck under his vest.

The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The condition of the suspect was not known.

The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We’re here far too many times,” said Police Commissioner Edward Caban at the press conference.

