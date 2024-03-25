Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

NYPD Officer Shot And Killed During Traffic Stop In Far Rockaway


A uniformed NYPD officer has died after being shot in Queens on Monday evening.

“We lost one of our sons today,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

Police say that at around 5:48 p.m., two officers were conducting a vehicle stop on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect displayed a firearm and pointed it towards the officers. Shots were fired, and one of the officers was struck under his vest.

The second officer returned fire, striking the suspect. The condition of the suspect was not known.

The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We’re here far too many times,” said Police Commissioner Edward Caban at the press conference.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Under Growing Pressure, Netanyahu Backtracks On Bill To Raise IDF Exemption Age For Chareidim

LOPSIDED DEAL: Israel Offers To Release 700-800 Palestinian Prisoners In Exchange For 40 Hostages

WATCH: Lib Chuck Todd MELTS DOWN After NBC Hires Former RNC Chief Ronna McDaniel

IN BROAD DAYLIGHT: Shin Bet, IDF Arrest Terrorist In PA Village Supermarket [Video]

PURIM VIDEOS: Kriyas Megillah In Shifa Hospital In Gaza, Israeli Flag In Ponevezh Beis Medrash

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network