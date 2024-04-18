MAILBAG: Here’s An Idea: How About We Treat Chol Hamoed With A Little Respect?

Growing up as a child, the thrill and ambiance of Yom Tov was beyond words. But as you grow up and get older, and the exuberance of a Yom Tov unfortunately falls away, that earlier thrill must be transformed into reverence for it. Unfortunately, it is obvious that many people are stuck in a stage of arrested development when it comes to this.

To be a little more specific, take a look at the offerings for Chol Hamoed. Once upon a time, Chol Hamoed were days of family get-togethers, learning, and relaxing – rejuvenating for the post-Yom Tov period. Today, it seems that Chol Hamoed has become more than that – it has turned into a commercial bonanza, with enterprising individuals attempting to hijack true Simchas Yom Tov and replace it with Chukos HaGoyim.

To be even more specific, allow me to provide an example. This upcoming Chol Hamoed will feature entertainment for our youngsters that is little different than them simply going to a movie theater – which, I hope, is a line that you would not cross. These aren’t simple videos being shown to our youth, but full-on Hollywood-esque productions that have nothing to do with Yiddishkeit, have no taam of Yiddishkeit bichlal, and is no more than a way to get the adrenaline of our kids pumping – and in the process, making them completely forget about the awesome day that it is – Pesach!

To be clear, there are Kosher venues for entertainment. There are even kosher videos that will be shown to kids. But right alongside them are ones that have no business being shown to impressionable Yiddishe kinderlach. I am obviously referring to one specific video, but dai l’chakima b’remiza – do your own research.

This brings us to my main point: Chol Hamoed is not a vacation day. Especially on Pesach – fresh off the Sedorim in which we recognize and acknowledge the Yad Hashem in every part of our lives – we should be doing better than nonchalantly allowing our children to forget the lessons of Hashgacha Pratis that we literally just worked to ingrain in them. And the way they forget about Hashgocha Pratis is by being fed the garbage of Chukos Hagoyim. We must not allow it to continue any longer.

Name withheld upon request.

