Vizhnitzer Rebbe To Aryeh Deri: “Israel Cannot Attack Iran Now”

The Vizhnitzer Rebbe told Shas leader Aryeh Deri, a member of the war cabinet, that “it’s forbidden for Israel to carry out a counterattack on Iran now,” Kikar H’Shabbat reported on Thursday.

Deri visited the Rebbe in Bnei Brak on Wednesday and the two discussed Israel’s precarious security situation. “We’re in a very vulnerable situation and Am Yisrael needs great Rachamei Shamayim,” the Rebbe said.

“After we experienced the most open nissim on Motzei Shabbos, we must not spur another attack against us right now,”the Rebbe stressed.

“We have to thank and praise Hashem every day for the great nissim we had on Motzei Shabbos and not continue with it [the attacks]. We don’t have to taunt them.”

Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau also spoke out this week against Israel carrying out a counterattack on Iran.

