Thirteen Federal Judges Sign Letter Vowing To Boycott Columbia University Over Campus Unrest And Anti-Semitism

In a scathing letter to Columbia University President Minouche Shafik, thirteen federal judges announced that they will no longer hire students from the university, citing an “explosion of student disruptions, anti-Semitism, and hatred for diverse viewpoints on campuses.”

The judges expressed their loss of confidence in Columbia, stating, “Columbia has instead become an incubator of bigotry.” They demanded that the university implement “serious consequences for students and faculty who have participated in campus disruptions and violated established rules” and identify students who engage in such conduct, warning that otherwise, “employers are forced to assume the risk that anyone they hire from Columbia may be one of these disruptive and hateful students.”

“Speech is not violence, and violence is not speech,” they continued. “Universities that are serious about academic freedom understand the difference, and they enforce the rules accordingly. It has become clear that Columbia applies double standards when it comes to free speech and student misconduct. If Columbia had been faced with a campus uprising of religious conservatives upset because they view abortion as a tragic genocide, we have no doubt that the university’s response would have been profoundly different.”

The judges concluded that “ideological homogeneity throughout the entire institution of Columbia has destroyed its ability to train future leaders of a pluralistic and intellectually diverse country,” and called for “significant and dramatic change in the composition of its faculty and administration” to restore confidence in the university.

