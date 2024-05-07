Intense Final Preparations In Keresteer As Klal Yisroel Prepares For Historic Shabbos Yahrtzeit Of Reb Shayeleh ZY”A

The quiet village of Keresteer in Hungary, and most notably the famed Reb Shayeleh’s Guesthouse, is teeming with activity this week as preparations reach a fever pitch ahead of the 99th yahrtzeit of the legendary tzaddik and master of yeshuos, Reb Shaya Ben R’ Moshe, Zecher Tzaddik L’vrocho.

This year, the tzaddik’s yahrtzeit will fall on Shabbos, bringing an unprecedented number of visitors to remain close to the tziyon hakadosh throughout an unforgettable and elevated weekend of tefilah and inspiration.

Over the past decade, the number of Yidden making the annual pilgrimage has exploded, with each year seeing an increasing number of visitors from around the globe descending upon the kever of the tzaddik to tap into this unparalleled fountain of yeshuos.

What was until not long ago a village with little Jewish presence has since been transformed to host and accommodate Yidden in every capacity. But never has this been more apparent than this week as it gears up for a yahrtzeit that is sure to be remembered by all who are fortunate enough to be part of it.

With Reb Shayeleh’s yahrtzeit being on Shabbos Kodesh, those who are traveling from distant locales are inclined to stick around for Shabbos and packaging their weekend of yeshuos with one of inspiration for the weeks and months ahead.

That also means a much greater burden for the askanim who serve the klal in Keresteer, on the yahrtzeit and all year round.

“We are putting in tremendous thought, effort and resources to ensure that every visitor is accommodated warmly and comfortably,” shared Reb Moshe Yosef Friedlander, founder of the acclaimed Reb Shayeleh’s Guesthouse, lovingly referred to by many as ‘Ish Keresteer.

“Our team always stands ready to ensure that every Yid can stop by for a warm, nourishing meal, take along food for the road, rest or wash up, daven or use the mikvah,” he explained. “But for the big Shabbos Yahrtzeit, we are also preparing to host seudos Shabbos for many hundreds of visitors and arrange for proper accommodations in the manner that Reb Shayeleh surely would have wanted.”

Visitors who are making the trip are expected to return home filled with chizuk, sipurei tzadikim and yeshuos, once again demonstrating that nearly 100 years after his passing, the power of Reb Shayeleh is stronger than ever.

Zechuso Yagen Aleinu.

