The NYPD’s 101st Precinct is investigating after a safe containing a Sefer Torah was stolen from a yeshiva in Far Rockaway.

The burglary occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday morning when a pair of thieves broke into the yeshiva before making off with the safe.

Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol (Shomrim) released the video below of the theft.

A vehicle with the license plate tag DMS-6624 is being searched for in connection with the theft.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)