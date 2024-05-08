Sen. Fetterman: US Should Send Arms to Israel Immediately, No Conditions

In an appearance on Fox News’ “Special Report” on Tuesday, Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) expressed his support for Israel and criticized the Biden administration’s delay in arms sales to the country. Fetterman praised President Biden’s speech earlier in the day, acknowledging his strong support for Israel, but disagreed with the decision to withhold munitions.

Fetterman emphasized that the US should send arms to Israel immediately, without conditions, as the country is engaged in a war. He said, “I have no conditions. I never have, and I can’t imagine I ever will.”

When asked about the apparent contradiction between Biden’s “ironclad” support for Israel and the slow-walking of arms sales, Fetterman replied that he disagrees with Biden on this point, and that “If anyone should have conditions, it should be on Hamas and its enablers, and its benefactors.”

Regarding Israel’s military actions, Fetterman deferred to Israel’s judgment, saying, “They would know the situation more than I do.”

He emphasized that Hamas is responsible for the conflict and its consequences, including Palestinian civilian deaths, which Israel seeks to minimize.

Fetterman concluded, “Hamas sees that as just their own kind of collateral damage.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)