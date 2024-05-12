PUTIN PLOTTING: Russia Recruiting Extremists To Carry Out Attacks In US, UK, Other NATO Member Countries

British intelligence has uncovered a sinister plot by Russia to recruit and deploy extremists in the UK, NATO countries, and even the US to carry out isolated attacks. The Russian intelligence agency GRU and the mercenary Wagner Group are allegedly behind the scheme, which aims to roil anti-NATO, pro-Russian, and pro-Vladimir Putin unrest amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A source told The Telegraph: “The GRU are cultivating a network of right-wing terrorists to deploy against NATO targets… These attacks are already happening and have been going on for a while in various NATO countries, and the UK is definitely on the target list.”

“Attacks may have taken place in the U.S. and have occurred in Germany,” the source added.

“Intelligence agencies are now actively warning their governments that the threat is very real,” the source continued. “Right-wing extremists are being targeted because they are the group in the political spectrum who are pro-Russia, pro-Putin and very violent. There is also a lot of covert contact between right-wing groups in different countries.”

Britain last week expelled Col. Maxim Elovik, a Russian intelligence agent with the GRU, and Germany is on high alert, with its spy chief Thomas Haldenwang warning of a “significantly increased” risk of Russian state-controlled acts of sabotage.

Experts believe Putin’s clandestine proxy effort is a pushback against Western pressure. “We should not be surprised by a pushback,” said Mayak Intelligence Director Mark Galeotti. “As far as Putin is concerned, Ukraine does what it is told… When he sees Russian factories being attacked, he sees the hands of the CIA, of NATO.”

Britain remains on high alert, with a government spokesman saying, “The government actively deters and defends against the full spectrum of threats emanating from Russia, working in partnership with our allies… We recently announced that we are expelling the Russian defense attaché and are removing the diplomatic status from several Russian premises as part of a package to tighten defenses against malign activity by Russia across the UK and Europe.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)