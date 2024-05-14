UNTHINKABLE: White House Security Officer Claims VP Pence Was Nearly Lynched By Jan. 6 Rioters [VIDEO]

A former White House Situation Room officer, Mike Stiegler, has revealed that then-President Donald Trump never called to check on then-Vice President Mike Pence as Trump fans hunted him at the Capitol on January 6th. Stiegler, whose account is featured in George Stephanopoulos’ new book “The Situation Room,” shared this disturbing detail on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Stiegler recalled the tense moments when Pence’s safety was at risk, saying, “We were that close” to losing the VP. He described how the Situation Room team implemented continuity of government procedures, including discussing the line of succession and how to keep the government functioning. Stiegler emphasized that these measures were originally designed for an attack on the US government, but they found themselves executing them during a riot inspired by the President himself.

When asked if Trump ever called the Situation Room to inquire about the situation or Pence’s well-being, Stiegler replied, “Not to my knowledge. No, sir.”

Stiegler expressed his concern about revisionist history downplaying the severity of the January 6th events, saying, “It’s important to me that we don’t forget that it did come that close. And that we did have discussions. If we lose the VP, if the 25th is invoked. We started running through all of these game plans because it was getting close.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)