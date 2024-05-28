Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Two Ex-FBI Officials Who Traded Anti-Trump Texts Close To Settlement Over Alleged Privacy Violations


Two former FBI officials have reached a tentative settlement with the Justice Department to resolve claims that their privacy was violated when the department leaked to the news media text messages they had sent one another that disparaged former President Donald Trump.

The tentative deal was disclosed in a brief court filing Tuesday that did not reveal any of the terms.

Peter Strzok, a former top FBI counterintelligence agent who helped lead the bureau’s investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was fired in 2018 after the anti-Trump text messages came to light. Lisa Page, a former FBI lawyer, voluntarily resigned that same year.

They alleged in a federal lawsuit filed in the District of Columbia that the Justice Department infringed on their privacy rights when officials, in December 2017, shared copies of their communication — including messages that described Trump as an “idiot’ and a ”loathsome human” — with reporters.

Strzok also sued the department over his termination, alleging that the FBI caved to “unrelenting pressure” from Trump when it fired him and that his First Amendment rights were violated. Those constitutional claims have not been resolved by the tentative settlement, according to the court notice.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NEW INFO: Hamas Ammunition Caused The Massive Fire In Rafah

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 1st Sign Of Life From Sasha Trufanov

IT’S OFFICIAL: Norway, Spain & Ireland Reward Terror, Recognize Palestinian State

Israel To Soon Require All Visitors To Present Travel Authorizations

Report: IDF Tanks Enter The Center Of Rafah

WILD SCENES: Hundreds Counterprotesting Neturei Karta Outside Scheiner’s Shul In Monsey

Trump On Pro-Hamas Demonstrations: “Any Student That Protests, I Will Throw Them Out Of The Country”

MAILBAG: I’m A Wealthy Man. You Have The Chinuch Financial Crisis All Wrong

What Did HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal Say About The Chareidi Draft Law?

EPIC FAIL: Rappers Charged In Murder Case Appeared On Stage With Donald Trump At Bronx Rally

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network