Meta Blocks Popular Hungarian Daf Yomi Shiur, Sparking Accusations of Antisemitism

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has come under fire for blocking the Facebook page of Rabbi Shlomo Köves, a prominent Rav in Hungary, known for his daily Daf Yomi Shiurim.

Rabbi Köves, who serves as the chief rabbi of the EMIH – Hungarian Jewish Federation, an affiliate of the Chabad Jewish movement, saw his page restricted without a clear explanation.

The blocked page was the platform for the first-ever Hungarian Daf Yomi Shiur, which had amassed over a hundred daily followers. The move by Meta to block the page coincided with the group celebrating the 1600th Shiur of the Daf Yomi Cycle.

Since Sunday afternoon, Rabbi Köves’ Facebook page has been inaccessible, following a vague email notification from the social media giant about the restriction. The absence of a clear reason for the block has led to questions about the motivations behind it, particularly regarding the potential suppression of religious expression.

Rabbi Köves’ page predominantly featured content related to Judaism and the Jewish community, including his Daf Yomi Shiur.

Sources within the Hungarian Jewish community have suggested that this action by Meta could be an antisemitic attempt to silence a significant Hungarian Jewish educational initiative.

