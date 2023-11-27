FRIGHTENING HATE: Molotov Cocktail Thrown At Montreal JCC Amid Terrifying Rise In Antisemitic Attacks





Montreal Police are investigating an incident where a Molotov cocktail was hurled at a Jewish community center in the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough early Monday morning. According to Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM), a 911 call was received around 1 a.m., reporting an incendiary device thrown at the front door window of a building on Décarie Boulevard, near Vézina Street.

At the scene, investigators discovered remnants of the Molotov cocktail at the Jewish Community Council of Montreal (JCC). Fortunately, there were no injuries, and the damage to the property was minor, as noted by Brabant.

The SPVM’s arson squad has taken charge of the investigation, with the hate crimes unit being informed about the case, though it is not yet actively participating in the investigation.

In response to the attack, the JCC released a statement on Monday morning, expressing alarm over the rise in antisemitic incidents in the city. “The rise in antisemitism in our city is frightening, and the repeated violence and attacks on our community are abhorrent,” the statement said.

As part of their investigation, police officials are planning to review CCTV footage from the surrounding area to gather more information and potentially identify the perpetrator(s) of this attack.

This incident is but the latest in a string of antisemitic attacks against visibly Jewish institutions over the last month, including bullets being fired into a Jewish school on two separate occasions, and the attempted firebombing of a shul.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)