JURY FINDS DONALD TRUMP GUILTY OF ALL 34 CHARGES IN HISTORIC VERDICT


The jury in Donald Trump ’s criminal hush money trial has found the former president guilty of all 34 felony counts against him. They delivered their verdict late Thursday afternoon after two days of deliberations that spanned 9 1/2 hours.

Prosecutors accused Trump of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to bury stories that might torpedo his 2016 White House bid.

At the heart of the charges were reimbursements paid to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment to a woman in exchange for not going public with salacious claims against Trump.

Prosecutors say the reimbursements were falsely logged as “legal expenses” to hide the true nature of the transactions.

The charges Trump faces are punishable by up to four years in prison. He has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The case is the first of Trump’s four indictments to reach trial and is the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

 

(AP)



7 Responses

  3. It is an absolute tragic day for the United States 🇺🇸 of America & indeed the entire world, and we are even more resolved to be voting 🗳 for President Donald Trump שליט”א, our soon to be 47th President of the United States of America 🇺🇸.
    Meanwhile bragg ימח שמו וזכרונו needs to be prosecuted with very serious federal offense of having interfered with a federal election.
    All this is going to be overturned on appeal in any normal court.

  4. So now the legal system , has joined the FBI,DOJ in politically weaponizing the entire legal system.Now the leftists just have to more efficiently rig the elections , and bye,bye America.

  6. jurisprudence-wise, very rare that in any case that all counts are guilty when there’s more than even 4 counts, kal v’chomer 34

    GUILTY x34 is b’gematria = TDS New yorkers “love” Trump in jail.

  7. Trump shouldn’t complain. In Russia, he would be facing spending the rest of his life in a Siberian gulag, with little chance of coming back alive. While this is what the Democrats want as well (heh-if throwing the opposition works for Putin, why not for Biden), they won’t get it.

    The backlash may destroy Biden. Usually the person who is doing the extortion is prosecuted, not person who pays “hush money”. Bad move to prosecute someone for a crime that has never been prosecuted before, and to arrange to have the trial in a county known for not being able to stand the guy (they did that a lot under Jim Crow, and that’s why the southern Democrats who ran Jim Crow are now held in disrepute).

    Smartest move for the Democrats would be to ask the New York Governor to pardon Trump. However the Democrats haven’t been too clever lately (note the anti-Jewish demonstrations they have been organizing).

