JURY FINDS DONALD TRUMP GUILTY OF ALL 34 CHARGES IN HISTORIC VERDICT

The jury in Donald Trump ’s criminal hush money trial has found the former president guilty of all 34 felony counts against him. They delivered their verdict late Thursday afternoon after two days of deliberations that spanned 9 1/2 hours.

Prosecutors accused Trump of falsifying internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to bury stories that might torpedo his 2016 White House bid.

At the heart of the charges were reimbursements paid to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment to a woman in exchange for not going public with salacious claims against Trump.

Prosecutors say the reimbursements were falsely logged as “legal expenses” to hide the true nature of the transactions.

The charges Trump faces are punishable by up to four years in prison. He has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The case is the first of Trump’s four indictments to reach trial and is the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president.

(AP)