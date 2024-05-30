As Pres. Of Brazil Withdraws Amb., Congress Members Rally For Israel

Brazil withdrew its ambassador to Israel on Wednesday following tense ties between the two countries that began in February with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s outrageous remarks comparing Israel’s actions in Gaza to the Nazis’ genocide of the Jewish people.

Following the remarks, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz publicly reprimanded Brazilian Ambassador to Israel Federico Mayer at Yad Vashem, angering Lula, who said he will withdraw Mayer from Israel.

In the wake of the chain of events, Lula’s approval ratings took a dive, indicating that the majority of the Brazilian public does not support his rhetoric against Israel. A video showing members of Brazil’s National Congress waving Israeli flags in a show of support for Israel that circulated earlier this week on social media seems to confirm that.

A much larger rally for Israel took place on Brazil’s streets in February, after he made his outrageous remarks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)