Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Biden Mocks Reporters Who Asked If He’ll Serve Full Second Term, Refuses To Answer The Question


President Joe Biden ridiculed a reporter when asked if he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November. The exchange occurred on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport, where Biden was surrounded by a group of people.

The reporter asked, “President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President Harris?” Biden pointed to his head and replied, “Are you OK? Are you all right? You’re not hurt, are you?” The reporter repeated the question, saying he couldn’t hear the president, to which Biden responded, “I said, are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?”

The president then turned away and spoke to nearby women. At 81, Biden is the oldest person to hold the presidency, and polls have shown many voters are worried about his ability to handle the demands of the job.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll in March found 63% of respondents believed Biden is too old to be president, and 57% thought he is mentally unfit. Additionally, Biden has been accompanied by aides when walking across the White Lawn, a change from his previous solo walks.

With polls showing Biden trailing former President Donald Trump in swing states, a majority of Democrats approve of replacing Biden as the Democratic Party candidate, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll. Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval rating is also low, with only 38% of Americans approving of her as vice president, according to FiveThirtyEight polling.

Biden and Harris visited Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, to launch a new Black voter outreach initiative. They stopped at Girard College, an independent boarding school with a predominantly Black student body, and visited a small business to speak to members of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TWISTED: Anti-Israel Rep. Bowman: We Need A Free Palestine So Hamas Doesn’t Need To Exist”

Bill Submitted To Dissolve Knesset Following Benny Gantz’s Call For Early Elections

WATCH: Moving Bris Held For Son Of Fallen IDF Soldier And Rebbi

MORE PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: PIJ Publishes 2nd Video Of Hostage Sasha Trufanov

Goldknopf Evicts UNWRA From Its Jerusalem Offices

Mossad Exposes How Iran Uses Criminal Proxies To Targets Jews In Europe

WATCH: “We Seized Full Control Of The Philadelphi Corridor”

RED WAVE? Election Model Shows Trump, Republicans Winning White House, House And Senate In 2024 Elections

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Man Arrested After Attempting To Ram Yeshiva Students Outside Brooklyn Yeshiva

COALITION CRISIS: Gafni: “If Chareidi Chinuch Funds Aren’t Transferred, We’re Quitting The Gov’t”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network