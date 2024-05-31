WATCH: Biden Mocks Reporters Who Asked If He’ll Serve Full Second Term, Refuses To Answer The Question

President Joe Biden ridiculed a reporter when asked if he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November. The exchange occurred on the tarmac at Philadelphia International Airport, where Biden was surrounded by a group of people.

The reporter asked, “President Biden, will you be serving your full four-year term or handing over power to Vice President Harris?” Biden pointed to his head and replied, “Are you OK? Are you all right? You’re not hurt, are you?” The reporter repeated the question, saying he couldn’t hear the president, to which Biden responded, “I said, are you OK? Did you fall on your head or something?”

The president then turned away and spoke to nearby women. At 81, Biden is the oldest person to hold the presidency, and polls have shown many voters are worried about his ability to handle the demands of the job.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll in March found 63% of respondents believed Biden is too old to be president, and 57% thought he is mentally unfit. Additionally, Biden has been accompanied by aides when walking across the White Lawn, a change from his previous solo walks.

With polls showing Biden trailing former President Donald Trump in swing states, a majority of Democrats approve of replacing Biden as the Democratic Party candidate, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll. Vice President Kamala Harris’s approval rating is also low, with only 38% of Americans approving of her as vice president, according to FiveThirtyEight polling.

Biden and Harris visited Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, to launch a new Black voter outreach initiative. They stopped at Girard College, an independent boarding school with a predominantly Black student body, and visited a small business to speak to members of the Black Chamber of Commerce.

