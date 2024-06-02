Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Convicted Liar Michael Cohen: Trump Will Spill Classified Secrets If He’s Sent To Prison [VIDEO]


Former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen claims he’s worried about Donald Trump’s potential imprisonment, citing the risk of Trump revealing classified information to the wrong people. In an interview with MSNBC’s The Weekend, Cohen stated, “I’m more concerned for you and for all of us, and our families, and for the American people.”

Cohen, who played a crucial role in Trump’s recent criminal trial as the prosecution’s star witness, highlighted Trump’s history of loose lips and willingness to divulge sensitive information for personal gain.

“He did it with the Australian billionaire at Mar-a-Lago. He sat there in Helsinki with Vladimir Putin talking about national security issues, but nobody was around except for Vladimir Putin’s translator. These are not normal things,” Cohen said.

“You now have a Republican leading candidate who’s a felon, who’s going to be debriefed on national security issues, knowing how loose-lipped he is,” Cohen warned.

Cohen also referenced a specific incident where Trump revealed sensitive information about nuclear warheads on a military vessel, saying, “We know for a fact that he gave away information on how many nuclear warheads are on a specific nuclear ship. One of our military vessels! I mean, think about how dangerous the information in that guy’s head is. And he doesn’t think, and we saw that from yesterday’s press conference.”

Cohen claimed that Trump will willingly classified information in prison in exchange for personal gain or simply for bragging rights. “He will do it because he doesn’t care,” he warned.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  1. It has long been known that Trump has a mouth like a faucet broken in the open position.
    The more reason to lock him up in solidary confinement and throw away the key.

  2. Michael cohen is looking out for you that’s why he is getting the word out that mr. Trump is a national security threat. Michael cohen saving our bacon again.

Leave a Reply


