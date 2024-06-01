Trump Campaign Boasts $52.8 Million In Donations In 24 Hours After Guilty Verdict

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has announced a staggering $52.8 million in donations in the 24 hours following his guilty verdict in his hush money trial. This amounts to over $2 million in donations per hour since the verdict was read. The funds were contributed through the campaign’s online digital fundraising platform.

Trump campaign advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita released a statement, saying, “Biden and his Democrat allies have turned our legal system into a political tool, and Americans from every corner of the country have had enough.”

This announcement comes after the campaign previously reported a “record-shattering” $34.8 million in small-dollar donations between 6 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments to his then-lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen for “legal services” that jurors determined were actually going to keep a woman from speaking out about her salacious claims regarding Trump dating back to 2006.

The former president is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, just one week before he is set to accept the Republican nomination for president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)