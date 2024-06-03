THANKS BIDEN: Two NYPD Officers Shot By 19-Year-Old ILLEGAL MIGRANT In Queens

In a chaotic overnight incident in Queens, two police officers were shot, and a suspect was wounded, according to authorities.

The officers were investigating a series of robberies involving mopeds and scooters in East Elmhurst when they attempted to stop a person riding a moped the wrong way near 23rd Avenue and 82nd Street. The suspect fled on foot.

The officers pursued him for several blocks, and during the chase, the suspect fired at them, NYPD officials reported. One officer was struck in his bulletproof vest, while the other was hit in the leg.

Both officers were transported to a hospital and are expected to be released later Monday.

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old Bernardo Castro Mata, who resides at a nearby migrant shelter, was shot in the right ankle. He was taken into custody and is receiving treatment at a hospital, where he is in stable condition. Sources say he is Venezuelan, and crossed the border at “Eagle Pass”.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Investigators revealed that the 19-year-old has no prior arrests in New York City but is a suspect in several robbery patterns in Queens. Police are currently investigating over 80 robbery patterns involving scooters and mopeds citywide, a significant increase from last year when there were no such cases.

