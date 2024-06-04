100+ Hezbollah Terrorists Eliminated So Far Thanks To IDF’s 869 Intelligence Unit

The 869 Field Intelligence Unit of the 91st Division has made significant strides in the fight against terrorism, identifying and eliminating over 100 Hezbollah terrorists since the beginning of the war. The unit, responsible for multi-dimensional intelligence gathering in the Lebanese border region, has been working tirelessly to gather crucial information, pinpoint Hezbollah operatives, and neutralize threats, the IDF says.

Through the combined efforts of Field Intelligence Control soldiers, Field Intelligence combat soldiers, and drone operators, the unit has leveraged cutting-edge technology and initiated field intelligence operations to achieve its mission.

By providing precise and high-quality intelligence, the unit has collaborated with ground troops, the Israeli Air Force, and artillery to eliminate the identified terrorists.

