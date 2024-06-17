OLAM HATORAH UNITED: 25,000+ Attend Maamad Adirei Hatorah To Celebrate And Honor Lomdei Torah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

More than 25,000 Lomdei and Tomchei Torah streamed to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday to participate in the third historic Maamad Hatorah and Kiddush Shem Shamayim that celebrated the yungerleit who spend their days steeped in Limud Hatorah.

The event, the third from the monumental Adirei Hatorah initiative spearheaded by philanthropist R’ Lazer Scheiner, was attended by numerous Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshiva, and included addresses from Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a and Rav Ephraim Wachsman shlit”a.

Also participating in the maamad was an unexpected figure – Hagaon Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a, who, despite still recovering from a stroke he suffered just over a year ago, made a special effort to appear at the event. It marked the first time since falling ill that the venerated Philadelphia rosh yeshiva has made an appearance at a public event.

HaRav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a addressing the massive crowd, lauding the “Adirei and Machzikei Hatorah”

The crowd singing as one, beseeching Hashem: “V’ahavascha Al Tasir Mimenu”

The 20,000+ in attendance welcoming Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, who flew in from Eretz Yisroel to address the maamad

Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky shlit”a enters the Adirei Hatorah maamad and is greeted by a jubilant crowd, marking his first appearance at a public event since suffering a stroke just over a year ago.

Rav Shmuel Kamenetzky on the Adirei Hatorah dais as the crowd engages in a hartzige niggun

The Wells Fargo Center shakes to its foundations as tens of thousands dance joyously following a siyum on Talmud Bavli and Yerushalmi, both completed in advance of the maamad.

Harav Yeruchem Olshin shlit”a leading the massive assembly in a thunderous Kabolas Ol Malchus Shamayim

Rav Uri Deutsch seen here dancing with BMG CEO R’ Yosef Heinemann

Singing and dancing continues following Rav Ephraim Wachsman’s address at the epic Adirei Hatorah maamad

