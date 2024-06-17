Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Following Gantz Resignation


Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening informed his ministers that he is dissolving the war cabinet and will instead hold discussions in the wider Security Cabinet.

The move follows the departure of Benny Gantz from the government and the subsequent demand of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to join the war cabinet. Netanyahu explained the decision by saying that the war cabinet was only formed on Gantz’s demand when joining the government and now that he left, there is no need for a war cabinet.

Those close to Netanyahu say he will hold important war-related discussions with a small group of trusted advisers and decisions will be made in the Security Cabinet.

