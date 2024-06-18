Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Good Food Coming Soon

Communicated Content

Good Food Coming Soon

The serene suburb of Linden is about to get an upscale new addition. 

Opening soon, at the former location of the Bakeristor cafe, Pappardello promises to be a dining experience that transcends the ordinary. 

Featuring a variety of Mediterranean dishes, from the classics to the newly inspired, Pappardello will offer diners a taste of the indulgent. The beautifully renovated location invites guests to sit back and enjoy their dairy meal surrounded by good company and delicious food. 

Whether a business lunch, a gathering with friends, or an intimate dinner, Pappardello guarantees to dish beautifully presented, expertly cooked meals in an upscale setting. 

Led by Chef Marco, a renowned chef who has established widespread expertise in the culinary world, a visit to Pappardello promises to be a culinary delight for every foodie’s palette. 

The search for good food ends here: Pappardello, Tasteful Moments ™

221 W St Georges Ave, Linden NJ

Phone 908.487.6619




Popular Posts

After Months Of Pressure: Key Congressional Dems Sign Arms Sale To Israel, Including 50 F-15s

TEHILLIM: Jewish Man Struck And Critically Injured In Boro Park Hit-And-Run

BAAL MOFES: Anti-Israel Squad Rep. Cori Bush Claims To Have Magically Healed A Woman’s Tumor

MAILBAG: Single Girls Are The Unsung Heroines Of Limud Hatorah

WATCH THIS: Pro-Palestinian Activists Breach, Vandalize Israeli Defense Firm’s UK Facility

KEIN YIRBU: IDF Wipes Out 50% Of Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024 (Photos By Yehuda Jacobs)

PHOTO GALLERY 1: Adirei Hatorah Gathering At Wells Fargo 2024

OLAM HATORAH UNITED: 25,000+ Attend Maamad Adirei Hatorah To Celebrate And Honor Lomdei Torah [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Following Gantz Resignation

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network