Good Food Coming Soon

The serene suburb of Linden is about to get an upscale new addition.

Opening soon, at the former location of the Bakeristor cafe, Pappardello promises to be a dining experience that transcends the ordinary.

Featuring a variety of Mediterranean dishes, from the classics to the newly inspired, Pappardello will offer diners a taste of the indulgent. The beautifully renovated location invites guests to sit back and enjoy their dairy meal surrounded by good company and delicious food.

Whether a business lunch, a gathering with friends, or an intimate dinner, Pappardello guarantees to dish beautifully presented, expertly cooked meals in an upscale setting.

Led by Chef Marco, a renowned chef who has established widespread expertise in the culinary world, a visit to Pappardello promises to be a culinary delight for every foodie’s palette.

The search for good food ends here: Pappardello, Tasteful Moments ™

221 W St Georges Ave, Linden NJ

Phone 908.487.6619