Speaker Mike Johnson Visits New Square in Support of Rep. Lawler, Meets With Skverer Rebbe [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

House Speaker Mike Johnson visited Rockland County on Sunday in support of Congressman Mike Lawler’s reelection campaign, attending several key events aimed at rallying support for Rep. Lawler.

The visit began with a breakfast reception in New City from 8:00 to 9:00 a.m., hosted by Doug Katz and Mike Lehner. Doors opened at 7:30 a.m., with ticket prices ranging from $150 for attendees to $3,300 for hosts.

Following the breakfast, Speaker Johnson attended a VIP event in Monsey from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., co-hosted by Sol Werdiger and Sander Gerber. The event location was provided upon RSVP, and tickets were priced at $6,600 per person.

The final stop on Speaker Johnson’s itinerary was New Square, where he met with the Skvere Rebbe from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Following the private meeting, he addressed a large crowd in the large tent near The Skvere Rebbe’s residence.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)