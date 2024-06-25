Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WILL BIDEN DO IT? Trump Challenges The President To Take Drug Test Before Their Thursday Debate


Donald Trump has challenged President Joe Biden to take a drug test before their highly anticipated debate on Thursday. The two presumptive nominees will face off for the first time this election cycle, and Trump’s campaign is pulling no punches.

“I watched him with Paul Ryan and he destroyed Paul Ryan,” Trump recently said of Biden’s performance in the 2012 vice presidential debate. “So, I’m not underestimating him… I assume he’s gonna be somebody that will be a worthy debater.”

However, Trump’s campaign has also portrayed Biden as old and feeble, if not outright senile. This depiction has “lowered the expectations” for Biden’s debate performance, making any competent showing likely to receive rave reviews.

On Monday, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, “DRUG TEST FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN??? I WOULD, ALSO, IMMEDIATELY AGREE TO ONE!!!” Last week, he suggested Biden would use cocaine before the debate. Rep. Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, echoed Trump’s call, saying, “It’s embarrassing that I have to do this… but we don’t have any choice based on what’s going on.”

Jackson demanded that Biden submit to a drug test before and after the debate, specifically looking for performance-enhancing drugs. Fox News host Sean Hannity has also suggested Biden may have used pick-me-ups, calling him “Jacked-Up Joe” after this year’s State of the Union address.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



