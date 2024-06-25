Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
US Condemns “Shocking” Footage Of Palestinian Tied To Hood Of IDF Vehicle [VIDEO]


The US State Department has strongly condemned a “shocking” video showing a wounded Palestinian man tied to the hood of an Israeli military vehicle in the West Bank over the weekend.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a Palestinian man, reportedly wounded during clashes with Israeli forces, being tied to the hood of a military vehicle and paraded through the streets. The incident has drawn international condemnation, with many calling it a clear violation of human rights and international law.

“This practice is absolutely unacceptable. Humans should never be used as human shields. The IDF should swiftly investigate what happened and hold people accountable,” US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller acknowledged the IDF’s statement, which described the conduct as inconsistent with military protocol and announced an investigation. However, the US has made it clear that stronger action is needed to address this incident.

